Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.