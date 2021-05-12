TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report sales of $8.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.17 million to $9.50 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $39.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $42.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.84 million, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TACT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 1,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

