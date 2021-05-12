Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 61,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE MS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 521,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,768. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

