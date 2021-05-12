Band Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194.73 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.20 or 0.00029853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $331.94 million and approximately $194.73 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00083808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.77 or 0.01037255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00069577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00110829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060780 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.