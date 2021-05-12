$94.11 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to announce $94.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $89.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $385.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.63 million to $386.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.09 million, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $404.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,068. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

