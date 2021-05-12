Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post sales of $338.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.00 million and the highest is $359.30 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $147.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 53,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,616. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,810 shares of company stock worth $75,456 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 290,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.