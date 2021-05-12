GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.89. 590,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 492,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GT Biopharma stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

