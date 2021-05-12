Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Up 2.7%

Euronext (EPA:ENX) shares rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €85.80 ($100.94) and last traded at €84.75 ($99.71). Approximately 242,839 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.50 ($97.06).

ENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.15.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

