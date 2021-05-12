Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) were up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 41,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 63,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

