Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

VBLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 1,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,960. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

