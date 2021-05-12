Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 34,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

