Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ontrak (OTRK)

5/12/2021 – Ontrak was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

5/10/2021 – Ontrak had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $73.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Ontrak had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

3/22/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/17/2021 – Ontrak had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Ontrak was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/15/2021 – Ontrak had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTRK stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 7,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,650. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $553.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 22,643.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 901,445 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $9,659,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $6,699,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

