Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $825.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. 72,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

