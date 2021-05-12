Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

NYSE:MA traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.16. 70,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.