EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 6,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.11. 142,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

