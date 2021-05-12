Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $137.31. 111,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,744. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

