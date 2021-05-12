Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 982.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $236,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

LHX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,306. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.