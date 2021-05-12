WazirX 1-Day Volume Tops $63.49 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $648.99 million and approximately $63.49 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00543681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00248482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.02 or 0.01184345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00033833 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

