$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $63.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

