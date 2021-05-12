Northern Capital Management Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.07. 127,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,193. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

