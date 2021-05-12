$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 62.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Constellium by 12.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 25.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.