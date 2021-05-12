Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $140.81. 330,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,283. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

