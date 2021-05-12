Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

