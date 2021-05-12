Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 198,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,489. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$16.06.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

