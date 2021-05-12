Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

