Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Up 2.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. 163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

