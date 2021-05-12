Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41). 15,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.90 ($4.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £165.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.70.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

