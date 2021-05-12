Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Down 9.2%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.05. 6,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 172,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.