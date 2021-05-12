Curis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 3,415 call options.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 1,519,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,108. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Curis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 225,090 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.