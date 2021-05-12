Curis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,190% compared to the average daily volume of 3,415 call options.
Shares of CRIS stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 1,519,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,108. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 3.29.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
CRIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.
About Curis
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
Featured Story: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.