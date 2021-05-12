Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.41

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 4944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

