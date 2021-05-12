Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

NYSE HD opened at $328.02 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

