Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,524 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.