Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.88.

TSE:KEY traded up C$1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,089. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

