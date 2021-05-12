First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 14,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

