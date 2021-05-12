First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FBIZ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $223.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

