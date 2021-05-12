Falconswap Achieves Market Cap of $9.53 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $193,281.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.