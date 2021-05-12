Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $146.27 million and approximately $40.16 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001521 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

