National Bankshares Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 92,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

