National Bankshares Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Sector Perform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on RBA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 92,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $78.64.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
