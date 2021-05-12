Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading 6.1% Higher

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.68. 86,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 697,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 214,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

