Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock remained flat at $$3.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,453. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $618.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

