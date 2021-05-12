Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RPRX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.