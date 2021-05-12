Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Aritzia stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.47. The company had a trading volume of 361,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.34. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$13.89 and a 1 year high of C$33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.83.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

