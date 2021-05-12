Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bespoke Capital Acquisition (BSPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: BSPE):

5/3/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,539. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.