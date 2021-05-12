Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bespoke Capital Acquisition (BSPE)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: BSPE):

  • 5/3/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/26/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Bespoke Capital Acquisition is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,539. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

