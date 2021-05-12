Community Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.48. 21,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

