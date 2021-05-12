Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,088 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $9,419,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 282,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,383,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.