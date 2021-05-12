Retirement Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $57.35. 215,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,471,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

