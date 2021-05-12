Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,255.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($22.86). 238,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,317. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,862.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,491.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

