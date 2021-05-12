EUNO Market Capitalization Tops $12.14 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $27,536.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $813.57 or 0.01506106 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,199,457,320 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,457,975 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

