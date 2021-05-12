Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.86 and the lowest is $4.23. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $20.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $23.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.94 on Wednesday, hitting $333.39. 26,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,643. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

