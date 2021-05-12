Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.37 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.
LITE stock traded down $13.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 298,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
