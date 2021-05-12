Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.37 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

LITE stock traded down $13.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 298,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

